North Branch Area Public Schools are growing in more ways than one. Twenty-nine students have enrolled in District 138 since January 1, according to a report from Superintendent Sara Paul.
Two new students toured the high school the week prior, she added, and 30 families have already enrolled in kindergarten for fall of 2023 thanks to the new early enrollment process.
On the staff side, the district has hired an American Indian elder, according to David Treichel, the district’s director of teaching and learning.
“He will be in our classrooms, working with our American Indian students, sharing some of the culture, the language, the history, and just drawing a little bit more of a connection to their cultural heritage,” Treichel said.
This news came on the heels of a vote of concurrence from the district’s American Indian Parent Advisory Committee for 2022-23.
This annual vote of the committee, comprised of staff and families of American Indian students, certifies that the district has been adequately supportive of the needs of American Indian students. The committee is mandated under state law.
Treichel also shared that the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe has made a drum to give to the district, which will be shared with the school board when ready.
More growth is coming to the Viking Bridge program, a work-based learning curriculum wherein students learn employment skills on the job and in a classroom.
The 37 enrolled students are participating in both paid internships and unpaid mentorships, including at the middle and elementary schools.
Local industries participating include hospitality, healthcare, manufacturing and transportation, among others.
“We want to find a fit that is meaningful to a student,” Paul said.
Seven companies are certified by the Department of Labor and Industry to participate in the program, with two more in the process of becoming certified, Paul said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.