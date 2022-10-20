Friday, Oct. 21, promises to be a great day for the annual “Age Well Expo” from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Chisago Lakes High School Performing Arts Center in Lindstrom. Sponsored by Chisago Age Well and Chisago Lakes Community Education, this free event is open to everyone, especially adults over 55.
Expo attendees are encouraged to arrive early to take advantage of free health screenings, flu shots, Covid boosters, and to visit more than 60 tables staffed by organizations that provide important resources, interactive events, and volunteer opportunities for mature adults and their caregivers.
Free screenings include blood pressure screening, pain and injury screening, SNAP screening, blood glucose, and more.
Culminating the event will be the 12:30 p.m. keynote address “Catching the Dream: How to Stay Active and Involved in Retirement,” by local author and noted outdoorsman Dan Brown.
For more information on the Chisago Age Well Coalition, the Expo and the community needs assessment, find Chisago Age Well on Facebook or go to www.chisagoagewell.org.
