Adults over 50, whether you come for a free health screening, a flu shot, to speak with an exhibitor or to hear the keynote speaker, you are cordially invited to attend the Age Well Expo from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22, at the Chisago Lakes High School Performing Arts Center (PAC) in Lindstrom. And, if you don’t have transportation, Arrowhead Transit will offer a free ride to and from the Expo for people living in their service area who sign up in advance.
“Finding Meaning in Retirement” is the theme of this year’s Expo. Drop by more than 25 informative booths staffed by local organizations that offer resources, services, fun activities and volunteer opportunities for older adults. Come prepared to sign up for doors prizes at many of the booths. Please wear a mask.
Free Health Screenings
Arrive early to allow time for the free health screenings that include:
- Blood Pressure by Ecumen North Branch
- Balance/Fall Prevention by Ecumen North Branch
- Diabetes screening by Lakes Area EMS
- Nutrition by Catholic Charities
- Mental Health by East Central Crisis Services/Canvas Health
- Live Well at Home by Family Pathways
- Cognitive/Memory by Lakes Area ACT team
Staff from Senior LinkAge Line/Central Minnesota Council on Aging will review each participants’ screening forms and provide guidance and suggestions for next steps and available community resources.
Flu and Covid vaccinations
Thrifty White Pharmacy of Lindstrom will offer seasonal flu shots as well as free Covid boosters for those who had the Pfizer vaccination (Bring your vaccination card with you.), and free Covid vaccine for those who have not yet been vaccinated.
Keynote Speaker
A highlight of the event with be the 12 noon keynote address by Bob Koehler, founder of “Authentic Aging,” who will speak on ‘’Transitioning Passion, Purpose and Identity in Retirement.”
“Retirement can and should be a time where we get to use all that we have become, combined with all that we yet can be to craft a life of fulfillment and purpose,” says Koehler. He promises attendees will leave with the tools needed to build a meaningful life in retirement.
Need a ride? Take the bus
Arrowhead Transit will offer free bus rides to Expo participants who live as far east as Center City, as far west as Isanti, as far north as Pine City and as far south as Wyoming. (This includes the entire Lindstrom, Chisago City, Center City area, and the Wyoming, North Branch, Harris and Rush City areas. It does not include Scandia, Forest Lake, Shafer or Taylors Falls.) To schedule a ride, call 800-862-0175 and pick option 13. Let the dispatcher know it’s for the Age Well Expo, and the ride is free. Call as soon as possible and at least 24 hours in advance.
Refreshments
The Expo is free but refreshments will be sold by school student organizations.
For more information on the Chisago Age Well Coalition and the Expo, find Chisago Age Well on Facebook or go to www.chisagoagewell.org.
