Chisago Age Well is offering a free Dine & Discover program at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 16. The program is designed to help you learn new techniques for managing stress.
Two years of coping with the impact of Covid 19 has placed everyone under unparalleled stress.
“Mindful Stress Management: Compassionate Care for Self and Others” will be presented virtually by Steve Hoover, Ph,D., healthy aging coordinator for the Central Minnesota Council on Aging (CMCOA). You may attend in person at the Chisago Lakes Area Library, Chisago City, or online.
Register using this link: https://northbranch.cr3.rschooltoday.com/public/getclass/category_/id/0/program_id/14 and scroll to Dine & Discover Stress Management, or call 651-674-1025. After registering, you will receive a confirmation and a message containing a link to the event by Feb. 15.
An experienced instructor in the field of counseling, Hoover has taught courses in Stress Management and Aging Mastery. Now retired, he works part-time as healthy aging coordinator.
For additional information contact natalie.matthewson@cmcoa.org or 320-227-1658.
