Since the invasion of Ukraine by Russia in the early morning hours of Feb. 24, more than four million refugees have fled to neighboring countries, according to United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees. Many of those refugees — nearly 2.4 million mostly women and children — have fled to Poland. However, nearly 300,000 have fled to the small country of Slovakia.
The fleeing refugees have been welcomed into the homes and schools of people living in those surrounding countries, who are helping the refugees with their daily needs and resettlement. One such welcoming neighbor is North Branch native Jared King and his wife, Shannon, who live in Samorin, a small town just south of the Slovakian capitol of Bratislava. Jared is the son of Charles and Renee King of North Branch.
The Kings have lived in Slovakia for nine years, where both worked at QSI International School of Bratislava. Jared still works at the school as a cultural studies and music teacher at the secondary level. Shannon, who was a middle school math teacher through last year, is now self-employed as a tutor.
“It’s been wonderful, and we really love it here,” Jared said.
The Kings and their children, Maggie, 13, and Duncan, 9, have welcomed a refugee mother and daughter, Alina and Alisa, along with their dog, Happy, into their home. “We have a house, and it had an attached apartment above the garage, so when the school asked if anyone had space, we prepped it and offered to help,” Jared said.
Alisa, who is in third grade, celebrated her 9th birthday after arriving at the King home. Unfortunately, she had to leave her new birthday skates in Ukraine, but they were able to celebrate her birthday at an ice arena in Slovakia.
Alina and Alisa did not leave Ukraine as quickly as they could have because they did not want to leave Happy behind. They wanted to get veterinary clearance for her due to being unsure about European Union rules regarding pet records. The EU has loosened its pet regulations in regards to Ukrainian refugees fleeing with pets. However, it appears that if they want to continue to countries outside of the EU, such as the United Kingdom, regulations may make it difficult to continue on with their pets.
Alina is not married, but she has a brother fighting against the Russians in Ukraine. She was working as a kindergarten assistant at the Kyiv International School, one of the international schools in the QSI network. She and her daughter discuss what’s happening in Ukraine daily, as they have family and friends still living there sending them updates.
ADJUSTING TO LIFE IN SLOVAKIA
Alisa was attending a local school in Kyiv before the invasion and is now attending QSIB. There are a number of refugee children now in Bratislava who attended local schools and are now attending QSIB. “For them, they not only have fled their homes during a war, but now find themselves in a new linguistic environment,” Jared said. “But they are safe and are taken care of.”
QSIB had about 300 enrolled preschool-through-12th-grade students from more than 30 countries before the Russian invasion of Ukraine. It has the capacity to help 50 to 100 refugee students, depending on their age-level, according to Jared. Currently, about 50 new students are in attendance, mostly at the elementary level. The school is also welcoming teachers from Kyiv International School, which is helping with the influx of new students, he added. Around 10 new teachers are at the school.
“Our school has been very responsive in assisting families who need to relocate quickly and help where we can,” he commented.
Although students from KIS have fled to neighboring countries and sister schools in the QSI network, KIS is still operating online for children who need it and can access it. Many older students are attending classes online in order to keep their same teacher as when they were in Ukraine. “The kids are all over the world now, so you might have a kid in Rome or Romania, or even still in Ukraine, hopefully in a safe place,” Jared noted.
A small, but growing, Ukrainian community is now in the small town of Samorin, and the town is “really doing a nice job on the grassroots level of connecting people,” according to Jared.
One of Jared’s neighbors recently came to his house and introduced him to a neighbor of his father-in-law, who just arrived from Ukraine and needed information and people to talk to about the situation. He was able to connect with Alina, since she had been living there over a month and has more of the inside track on things. The two talked for a long time.
“Given that you’re in some smaller towns, you know the value of a connected community who knows who is doing what,” Jared said. “Here, everyone knows who is hosting, renting, or helping, and it’s amazing to see how much good regular people can do.”
Those who have been in Samorin for a while are settling in, he noted. For instance, Alisa is doing Girl Scouts on Thursdays with the local troop, which Shannon leads. Alina and Alisa get together with other Ukrainian families on Mondays. Alisa is taking piano lessons from Shannon. They talk about the school day over dinner and take the dogs for walks, and the cat is adjusting to having another dog in the house.
“Still, the situation back in Ukraine is always on the mind and there are always talks about where they should go,” Jared said. “Most refugees hope to return when ‘we win this war’ and others hope to get as far away from it as possible by applying to the U.S. or Canada. The head-space of dealing with an aggressor like Russia is so fresh, and this isn’t new for Ukrainians.”
It was not long ago there were battles over Crimea, the east, and conflict in Kyiv, with Russia involved in all of it, he added. “I think for some, this conflict is just the latest reason for them to start over somewhere else. But I think most do want to return and rebuild and hope that this will finally prove to everyone that Ukrainians deserve sovereignty,” he said.
WHAT THE INVASION MEANS FOR SLOVAKIA
While there are no worries that Russia will invade Slovakia, there are some small worries about Russia gaining control of nuclear power plants in Ukraine that could affect the entire region. “To us here, the military threat is for former Soviet Union countries who aren’t NATO or EU first. That seems like a more likely scenario,” Jared said.
Slovakia was once part of Czechoslovakia, which was invaded by the Soviet Union in 1968. Many Slovakians still have memories and family stories of the invasion, which creates distrust, he noted. “My neighbor and I go down to the pub from time to time to chat, and that is definitely a part of the conversation, but it’s not a huge worry due to our EU and NATO status,” Jared said. “Still, there is a huge Russian disinformation campaign in the eastern part of the country and there are pockets of the population that are sympathetic to Russia, but in terms of the refugee situation, there seems to be unified support of assistance.”
HELPING THE UKRAINIANS
Although QSIB is a small school, and Ukrainians are a minority due to there being students from more than 30 nationalities, they all want to help those fleeing and still living in Ukraine. Student groups and organizations have helped with the efforts. “Some of the older students have already gone to protests and rallies and have collected funds,” Jared said. “I won’t say how much, but I was surprised by how much students were able to collect from strangers. Those funds are going to help with supplies and resettlement.”
The school has set up a GoFundMe, and the European Union has also done a lot to help Ukrainian refugees. “It’s been such an outpouring of support, and, after a couple years of witnessing divisions and seclusion during the pandemic, it’s been good to see people coming together to help,” Jared said. The school has turned the lobby into a free store of supplies so recent arrivals can get what they need to get settled, all of which is from the school community and the local community.
