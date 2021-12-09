Most mission statements of law enforcement agencies contain language referring to a goal of protecting the people of the community. But those same statements also generally refer to offering service of some nature to those same communities.
For local law enforcement agencies the emphasis on service has been paramount this holiday season, with officers and staff helping collect donations of food and toys to assisting kids in shopping for gifts for themselves and others.
NBPD has good problems
North Branch Police Department took part in two major events in gearing up for the season. On Saturday, Dec. 4, the department held two events simultaneously. First was “Stuff the Squad” where shoppers at North Branch County Market could purchase pre-packed bags of groceries — or shop on their own — and fill the bag of a squad car with donated goods.
Because of the volume of donations, police had to call for backup from North Branch Public Works vehicles because the squad cars could not handle the weight.
Challenged by the Wyoming Police Department to see who could get more food donated, NBPD won, collecting more than 3,200 pounds of groceries for needy families. The departments combined received more than 5,000 pounds of food.
As various city vehicles were being laden with donations, officers and staff from NBPD were manning a kettle for the Salvation Army outside the County Market. According to NBPD office manager Carley Blomberg, the kettle was almost completely full within the first hour.
“We had to use pencils to stuff the money into the kettle,” she said. It wasn’t until the sixth hour of bell ringing/kettle minding that a representative brought an empty replacement kettle. “They said they had never had that problem before.”
Isanti Sheriff’s Department Helps out
For the second year in a row, the Isanti County Lions Club is getting assistance from the Isanti County Sheriff’s Department in collecting donations for its annual Christmas Project. The department is holding a toy drive from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Dec. 11, at the Sheriff’s Department, 2440 Main Street S in Cambridge .
Participants are asked to donate new, unwrapped toys for kids aged newborn to 17 and/or non-perishable food items. All donations will go to the Lions Club project. Kids who stop by can meet with Santa and check out some emergency vehicles.
According to Chief Deputy Lisa Lovering, the department reached out to the Lions Club last year to find out how it could help since the Lions couldn’t put out donation boxes due to Covid.
“We have always been involved in community policing and this is just another way that we can help those in need. By partnering with local businesses and other service providers we are able to accomplish more and help those that need it,” Lovering said. “We enjoy the positive interactions with the public and so they can see us up close and as real people, not just someone wearing a uniform.”
For those who want to help but can’t come to the Toy Drive, the drop-off locations can be found at both sheriff’s office locations in Cambridge — 2440 Main Street S and 509 18th Avenue SW. The 18th Avenue location is open 24 hours a day.
“We have also been contacted about doing bell ringing for the Salvation Army this year, as well as working with Family Pathways to provide items for senior citizens in need — items such as mittens, blankets, hats will be collected,” Lovering said. “I am working on this now with Family Pathways.”
‘Shop With a Cop’ is a group effort
Kids in need will get a boost when officers from the Cambridge Police Department, Isanti Police, Braham Police, and the Isanti County Sheriff’s Office team up for “Shop With a Cop” on Dec. 16 at Walmart in Cambridge.
“This year we will invite 36 students to come shop with us and they will each get a $75 dollar gift card,” said Cambridge-Isanti School Resource Officer Kevin Gross. “We ask all the area public schools to submit names to us as we feel they know who needs this the most.”
“Shop With a Cop” has been taking place in the county for about 10 years. Gross has been involved for nine of those years. Approximately 25 officers from the different jurisdications take part. In addition to Walmart, beverage distributor Bernick’s and Walter Hehn with First-Rate Outdoors all donate to this cause.
“This is by far one of the most rewarding events every year that I get to be a part of,” Gross said. “I have seen multiple cops volunteer for this event, and they usually pitch in to help the kids that sometimes go over their dollar amount.
“I have seen kids add food to their cart that they really like but normally don’t get because of their family’s budget, this is one thing that makes me want to keep this program going and continue to grow,” he added. “I have also seen numerous kids not buy for themselves but buy for other siblings, parents or other family members. It is always a fun event with great energy.”
