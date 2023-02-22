The current four remaining North Branch Water and Light Commission members, whose terms technically expired at the beginning of the new year, will have their terms extended another month.
After posting for applications for the five-person commission, the city received five applications for seats on the commission, including one from council member Peter Schaps, who was recently disqualified by the city council from serving due to his position on the city council. Schaps had served on the commission for four-and-a-half years according to his application.
Three of the remaining applicants currently sit on the commission — Commission Chair Nathan Keech, Phil Carlson, and Sean Peterson. Current commission member James Baxter did not reapply. The fourth applicant, Patrick Meacham, finished an appointed term on the city council in December 2022, but opted against running for re-election. While on the council, Meacham was also part of the NBW&L’s transition team (along with current councilmember Kelly Neider), which was formed as part of NBW&L’s “winding down.” Rather than giving the three current commission members a “free pass” back onto the commission as was originally proposed, the North Branch city council will now conduct interviews of all four applicants.
Councilmember Kelly Neider first suggested only Meacham should need to go through an interview. When appointing members to the Planning Commission, Neider said, the council agreed that prior service on other committees or the council did not exempt candidates from interviews. In fairness to Lorraine Moeller, the Planning Commission applicant who had not served in the past and thus had to undergo an interview, Meacham should be interviewed, too, she said.
Neider was informed that the planning commission interviews had been performed already by Community Development Director Jason Ziemer and council member Travis Miles, a decision which was made by the council at the Jan. 10 meeting.
Neider said she was expecting them to come before the council for interviews, with Schaps agreeing.
“It’s the council’s decision, for most everything we do here,” Schaps said.
Mayor Kevin Schieber assigned the task to Ziemer on the record at the Jan. 10 meeting and asked if anyone else on the council wanted to be part of the interviews. After a pause, Miles was the only council member to express interest, with council member Bob Canada volunteering as an alternate.
Returning to the NBW&L applications, Neider restated her opinion that interviewing current commissioners was unnecessary, and only Meacham should be required to interview.
But, as council member Miles pointed out, Moeller’s status meant both candidates underwent interviews for the planning commission — thus, all four eligible NBW&L applicants should be interviewed.
A motion to interview only Meacham failed 3-2, with Neider and Schaps casting the yes votes. A motion to interview all four candidates then passed 3-2 along the same lines.
The council scheduled interviews beginning at 5 p.m. before its next regular meeting on Feb. 28. Appointments will be discussed at the March 14 regular meeting.
LENT ANNEXATION OFFICIAL (AGAIN)
The annexation of a portion of Lent Township, agreed upon last year, was again on the agenda during the Feb. 14 meeting. Due to Lent Townships plans to merge with the city of Stacy, several property owners on the border between Lent Township and the city of North Branch had requested to be annexed into the city of North Branch instead. According to City Administrator Renae Fry, both municipalities filed paperwork with the state but did not publish a map in a newspaper of record. The cities have since remedied this and will re-file.
The council also revisited the topic of contacting city staff outside normal working hours. Fry told the council that in the event of a “true emergency,” when there is an immediate need to protect the citizens or public assets, the city has a preparedness action plan.
Council and staff did not confirm any specific incidents, but the issue came up after city clerk Ragini Varma sent out an email about the initial special closed session to evaluate Fry, which was originally scheduled for Jan. 19 after council members Neider and Peter Schaps requested it. Such meetings require three business days’ notice to the public.
The email was sent on Sunday, Jan. 15. The following day was Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, an official government holiday.
Canada inquired about overtime when staff are asked to work weekends, which Fry told him was not a factor as most city staff involved in scheduling meetings are salaried.
“It’s not a cost factor; it is, however, a courtesy factor,” Fry said. “To expect that staff are going to be available at 4 o’clock on a Sunday afternoon, particularly on a holiday weekend, was concerning to me.”
Fry said contacting the mayor is a more appropriate action if a council member feels a situation is an emergency.
