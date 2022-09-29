Allina Health is teaming with Free Bikes 4 Kidz MN to collect donated bicycles for kids in our communities. Last year over 7,000 bikes were collected.
Please donate a gently used or new bike, including adaptive bikes for kids with disabilities. Donations accepted at any of the 26 Allina Health locations on Oct. 8, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
“We want to make it possible for every child to have a bike,” says Lisa Shannon, Allina Health president and CEO. “As a health care organization, we recognize good health habits start early.”
Free Bikes 4 Kidz MN is seeking volunteers to clean and prepare the bikes for distribution. For more information and to volunteer visit FB4KMN.org.
Bikes will be distributed next spring. Kids who receive a bike will get free bicycle helmets and bike safety information at the distribution events.
