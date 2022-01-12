Allina Health announces new state-of-the-art Cambridge Medical Center

Allina Health is pleased to announce that it is making a significant investment to replace Cambridge Medical Center with new, state-of-the-art hospital and clinic facilities.
The new medical center will feature inpatient beds, an Emergency Department, operating rooms and expanded outpatient services to respond to patients’ needs, including significant investments in new outpatient mental health and addiction services.
The new facilities, which will include the Allina Health Cambridge Clinic, are anticipated to open in 2025. More information on the location of the new medical center will be announced at a later date.
“Allina Health has strong roots in the Cambridge community, and we are proud to continue providing excellent care in the region for generations to come,” said Kelly Spratt, president of Cambridge Medical Center and Buffalo Hospital. “The new facility will be a hub of innovation for how to best deliver care based on the needs of our community, including bringing more specialty services closer to home. We look forward to continuing our partnerships with the community and working together to reimagine the future of health care in the Cambridge area.”
The current Cambridge Medical Center was originally built in the 1950s with expansions in the 1960s, ’70s and ’90s. A recent assessment of the facility revealed areas of significant need for upgrades and improvements. Allina Health determined that building a newly improved medical center would allow Cambridge Medical Center to provide state-of-the-art care and continue to be good stewards of our resources.
“The Whole Way to Better is Allina Health’s ambitious transformation journey to improve care for those we serve by making it more equitable and seamlessly connected in support of delivering Whole Person Care,” said Lisa Shannon, president and CEO of Allina Health. “With today’s announcement, Allina Health is deepening our commitment to the Cambridge community and as a regional health care provider. Building a state-of-the-art integrated health care campus is an important step to realizing our bold vision to transform how people give and receive care.”
As part of the future plans for Cambridge Medical Center, the difficult decision has been made to shift inpatient obstetrical services to The Mother Baby Center at Mercy Hospital effective May 11, 2022. Strengthening the connection for our Cambridge community to The Mother Baby Center at Mercy offers families the opportunity to have a comprehensive array of services for everything from high-risk pregnancies to midwifery along with the safety of the NICU supported by Children’s Minnesota.
As they do now, OB/GYNs and pediatricians at Cambridge Medical Center and Allina Health Cambridge and Isanti Clinics will continue to provide exceptional prenatal and postnatal care and gynecology surgery services for patients locally.
“For many years, Cambridge Medical Center has provided an outstanding labor and delivery program with extraordinary team members who have delivered thousands of babies,” said Spratt. “We are proud of the quality, compassionate care delivered by our medical center staff, and we are thankful for how they have cared for the larger Cambridge community. We will be working closely with all impacted Cambridge Medical Center employees to provide other opportunities within the Allina Health system.”
While we are significantly increasing outpatient mental health services, the new medical center will not have inpatient mental health beds. We recognize the importance of inpatient care for mental health patients and remain committed to maintaining our current level of inpatient mental health capacity throughout the Allina Health care system.
More specific information about Allina Health’s future plans for inpatient mental health will be announced in the coming months.
