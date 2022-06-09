June is Pride Month — a time to recognize, acknowledge, and honor our LGBTQ+ patients, families, employees and community.
Allina Health is committed to providing exceptional care to all those we serve. Throughout the month of June, Allina Health hospitals, clinics and other facilities throughout the health care system will either fly or display the flag as a way to celebrate the diversity of those who are represented in the colors of the flag and the value that diversity brings to our communities.
The Progress Pride Flag is a visual symbol of our commitment to the communities we serve and to ensure our LGBTQ+ community feels welcome, seen, supported, cared for and feels a sense of belonging when they enter our Allina Health facilities. While flying the Progress Pride Flag is an important visual symbol of our commitment to creating a welcoming environment, we are also continuing to listen, learn and improve the care experience we provide for members of our LGBTQ+ communities. Some examples include:
• Primary care services focused on LGBTQ+ health
• Hormone replacement therapy
• LGBTQ+ mental health services for adults and adolescents
• Patient Wisdom – an online platform aimed at helping our care teams get to know our patients more broadly. Patient Wisdom offers a guided way for patients to share stories about their lives and their health
• In the last year, we have uplifted two services that we have long provided for the LGBTQ community, and created specific webpages for: LGBTQ health services and HIV/AIDS care and prevention
