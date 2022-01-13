With the safety of patients, employees and visitors as its top priority, on Tuesday, Jan. 11, Allina Health returned to Red Visitor Status, which means no visitors will be allowed, with limited exceptions.
Allina Health has never seen a community illness impact patients and staff to the levels COVID-19 is currently. The current surge of COVID-19 infections thst has increased levels of community exposure has sharply increased pressure on the communities it serves and on an already strained system dealing with staffing shortages. In the first five days of 2022, an average of more than 100 staff members per day were removed from work because they were COVID-19 positive or awaiting tests/test results.
“The weariness among healthcare workers and the general public is profound. We empathize and are hopeful 2022 will bring a turning point in this pandemic; however, we need the public to help those who care for us,” said Hsieng Su, MD, Allina Health senior vice president and chief medical executive. “The Omicron variant appears to sharply spike and then decline. According to the models, things will likely get worse later in January before we see them get better. We need everyone working together to get through this peak.”
Allina Health asks everyone to do their part to stop the continued spread of COVID-19 and help protect patients, staff and communities:
• Get vaccinated, plus get your booster;
• Wear a mask (even if you’re vaccinated) and socially distance; and
• If you feel sick, get tested for COVID-19.
More information can be found on our Visitor Guidelines on allinahealth.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.