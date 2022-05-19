Allina Health picks Shepherd to lead Cambridge Medical Center, Buffalo Hospital

Allina Health is pleased to announce that Josh Shepherd has been selected as the new president of Buffalo Hospital and Cambridge Medical Center, succeeding Kelly Spratt who was recently promoted to Vice President of Operations at Abbott Northwestern Hospital. Shepherd previously held the Director of Operations role at Buffalo Hospital and Cambridge Medical Center.
“Josh has been a talented leader at Buffalo Hospital and Cambridge Medical Center for the past four years,” said Sara Criger, senior vice president, Operations and Acute Care Services for Allina Health. “We are fortunate to have such an outstanding candidate within our own ranks to lead these two institutions. Josh’s leadership and guidance will be especially crucial as planning for our new Cambridge Medical Center gets underway.”
As president of Buffalo Hospital and Cambridge Medical Center, Shepherd will lead hospital operations, including: quality and patient safety efforts, facilities management, patient experience initiatives, development of staff and physicians and strategic planning.
“I am honored to lead a remarkable group of caregivers at Buffalo Hospital and Cambridge Medical Center,” Josh said. “I am proud of the work our teams have accomplished and how we’ve pulled together during two of the most difficult years in memory for health care workers. I look forward to continuing Allina Health’s transformation to improve the health care experience for all of our patients and communities.”
Shepherd has held leadership roles in hospitals and clinics for more than 17 years, including with Intermountain Healthcare in Salt Lake City and Mercy Health in Janesville, Wisconsin.
Prior to his tenure with Allina Health, Josh was Assistant Vice President of Clinical Operations with Intermountain Healthcare.
Shepherd holds a Master’s degree in Healthcare Administration and a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology, from the University of Minnesota.
