Allina Health welcomes new interventional spine provider

Allina Health is excited to introduce Nancy Henry-Socha, MD, a new interventional spine provider who will be practicing at Cambridge Medical Center and Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids.
“My practice philosophy is ‘living with chronic pain does not have to be a normal part of aging.’ As an interventional pain physician, I approach musculoskeletal and spine pain from a multi-modal perspective and have many tools to address this,” said Dr. Henry. “One of the exciting things about interventional pain medicine is that it is a newer area of medicine, with continuing research and technologies that allow us to optimally evaluate and treat musculoskeletal and spine pain.”
Dr. Henry is board certified in pain medicine and physical medicine and rehabilitation. She received her medical degree from the University of Minnesota Medical School.
“Dr. Henry’s hire demonstrates Allina Health’s commitment, through its Neuroscience, Spine and Pain Institute, to provide expert, specialized care in all of the communities we serve,” said Josh Shepherd, president, Cambridge Medical Center. “We are excited to offer this level of spine pain care for people living in the Cambridge area.”
