While not quite as large of an attendance as the first one, the Bluejacket All School Reunion, held on Saturday, Aug. 21 at the Isanti County Fairgrounds, was filled with plenty of smiles, hugs, reminiscing, selfies, and even a karaoke song or two.
Alumni prove ‘Once a Bluejacket, always a Bluejacket’ during All School Reunion
