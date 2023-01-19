Minnesotans are no strangers to snow, but December 2022 and January 2023 has been particularly snowy, with the state seeing the snowiest start to a winter season in 30 years, and winter is only half over. With all of this snow and the potential for more on the horizon, our schools have had to make the difficult decisions of whether to close schools for the day, switch to e-learning, or keep schools open. Making the call to close schools disrupts students’ education and families’ schedules, so the decision is not made lightly. But how is the decision made? What factors go into handling the snow days? Who makes the snow day decisions? Who decides if it’s a traditional snow day or an e-learning day?
According to Dr. Nate Rudolph, the superintendent of Cambridge-Isanti Schools and Sara Paul, the Superintendent of North Branch Area Schools, the decision ultimately rests on their shoulders. It’s not an easy decision to make and they don’t make it alone. According to Dr. Rudolph, for any given storm there are “5 to 25 people involved in the decision-making process,” including the National Weather Service, State Patrol, and county plow services.
For days leading up to a storm, the National Weather Service provides schools with briefings about where and when they think a storm will hit certain areas. Both superintendents attend webinars offered by NWS in advance of weather events to keep close track of how much snowfall is coming and if it could impact the safety of students.
Ultimately both school districts’ main concern is ensuring a safe learning environment for their students and that includes the drive to and from school. “We’re up at 3:30 in the morning and there are drivers on the road by 4:30 determining road conditions,” Dr. Rudolph said.
Likewise, superintendent Paul is up early consulting with the district’s transportation services, and county and municipal staff to determine if existing weather conditions will affect the district’s ability to safely transport students. “Sometimes those conditions dictate that schools close for the day. Other times schools can be assured conditions will improve if given just a little time.”
When asked how they decided between closing schools and a two-hour delay, Paul said, “Often the difference between a closure and a two-hour delay is whether area plows can keep up with snowfall, or in the case of extreme cold, how much it is expected to warm after sun up.”
‘SNOW DAY’ VS. E-LEARNING
E-learning, which the state has designated as “up to five days of instruction provided through online instruction due to inclement weather,” or other factors is new to both districts. And while e-learning might be preferred over adding days to the school year in June to make up for snow days, and are considered the same as in-person learning days for the purposes of reporting to the state, e-learning is still not ideal. As Paul points out, “Not every child has access to the internet or devices and weather can cause outages of essential services for some.”
Geographically our area poses other challenges for school administrators. Isanti and Chisago Counties are wide-ranging and weather systems seem to draw a line between bad and not-so-bad weather right in the middle. This can make a school closing tricky.
“It might be fine in the city of Isanti but the northern parts of the county are snow-covered,” Dr. Rudolph said.
In these instances, the C-I schools expect parents to use their best judgment on if they believe it is safe enough for their child to go to school, especially if their concern is an inexperienced teen driver. That’s why during weather events when the C-I schools don’t close officially, absences that are called in by parents are considered excused.
Both North Branch Schools and Cambridge-Isanti Schools prefer not to close school early. In the rare instances when this happens it means a storm has “caught us by surprise,” according to Dr. Rudolph, and either accelerated or shifted its path. In these cases, the goal is to get students and staff home safely so that drop-offs aren’t happening late in the evening. However, Paul stresses that they prefer not to close early because they’re aware of the anxiety it places on families.
The safety of students is always the top priority for both districts when it comes to school closures. For Paul, “Providing in-person learning is NBAPS’ priority” as long it is safe to do so.
Dr. Rudolph agrees, “We know that school is a safe space for kiddos,” so in-person learning is preferred. Parents can be assured that schools are monitoring the weather closely and are making closure decisions with students’ and parents’ best interests at heart.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.