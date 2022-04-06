And the beat goes on: Heart transplant recipient speaks about his experience

It’s a simple check of a box at the Department of Motor Vehicles, but it can end up saving someone’s life.
April is National Donate Life Month, and Gary Meyer is one example of someone whose life was saved by an organ donation. Gary and his wife, Maxine, live outside of Finlayson and share their story often.
In 2012, Gary suffered a heart attack, although he did not know it at the time. He had gone to the emergency room and was sent home with an inhaler because the doctors believed it was asthma. This event damaged the right side of his heart.
On February 1, 2014, Gary, who was just 64 at the time, felt like he had the flu. He didn’t have much energy and felt a flicker in his neck. Later in the afternoon, Maxine finally convinced him that they needed to go to the hospital.
It was a good thing they did. Gary suffered a second major heart attack that affected the left side of his heart. He was brought via helicopter to a Duluth hospital.
“I remember looking out the window of the helicopter and seeing the lights of Moose Lake, and that is the last thing I would remember for the next 30 days,“ Gary said.
Once in Duluth, the cardiologist on duty happened to be the head of the cardiology department.
“We felt that was the first of the miracles we would experience,” said Maxine.
She explained that the doctor was very knowledgeable when it came to hearts that were as badly damaged as Gary’s.
Gary was brought into surgery to have stents put in his heart. The doctor came out of the operating room and explained he was only able to get one in because Gary’s heart was so damaged. This is when they discovered that he had the first heart attack two years prior. Gary spent weeks in the hospital, including 14 days in a medically induced coma.
Things looked very grim. The doctors called the family in and told them they had two options: They could go with medications and a pacemaker, which would give Gary maybe a year to live. The second option was a new device called a Left Ventricular Assist Device or LVAD. The LVAD would hopefully give Gary about eight years to find a transplant. Maxine made the choice to go with the LVAD.
“Eight years compared to one year — it wasn’t a difficult decision,” said Maxine.
Gary was transported to the University of Minnesota, and by the first week of March, he had had surgery and the LVAD was implanted.
The Meyer’s daughter was getting married that June. They planned her wedding sitting in the hospital at Gary’s bedside.
“My goal,” said Gary, “Was to walk my daughter down the aisle.” Thanks to the LVAD he was able to do just that.
There was a lot to learn with the LVAD, said Maxine. They had to be careful to keep the batteries charged. At night he plugged himself into a wall outlet so the batteries could charge overnight. During electrical storms, Maxine stayed awake all night to make sure the power didn’t go out. If it did, they needed to make sure he was hooked up to the batteries right away.
Gary lived with the LVAD for two and a half years. In July 2016 the type of bandages used to secure the LVAD tube were changed from a breathable mesh to a more cellophane type. Gary contracted an infection because the bandage did not allow air in or out. The infection went unnoticed for a couple of weeks. They rushed him to the Univesity of Minnesota hospital, where they learned the infection was traveling to his already-damaged heart.
The cardiologist came into Gary’s room and asked if he would be willing to sign on to an experimental program in which he would receive what was then called a “heart in a box.” The University of Minnesota was the only hospital in the five-state region that was allowed to perform this surgery. Gary signed on immediately.
“I wanted a heart,” he said.
The doctors struggled to find a treatment for the infection. They finally found one, but it had taken time. Gary was going to be discharged from the hospital on Sept. 1, 2016, due to insurance limitations. The infection was being treated, but the treatment wouldn’t be fast enough to save his life.
At around 2 a.m. on Sept. 1, Maxine received a call at home from the hospital asking for Gary.
“I wondered why they were calling when he was already there,” said Maxine. “I wondered if they had lost him.” She asked if it was about a heart. When the caller said yes, she excitedly told them that he was already there, but in a different building. Maxine packed her bags and headed to Minneapolis.
With the infection moving toward his heart, Gary’s transplant status went from a 1B — which means a transplant is needed, but it’s not an emergency since he had the LVAD — to a 1A status meaning he needed the transplant as soon as possible. The status change meant Gary would receive the next available heart, even though it was in Chicago.
Donated organs have traditionally been transported in a cooler, which can mean they can’t travel as far and still be viable. The then-experimental “heart in a box” program changed that.
The heart in a box works by pumping a donor organ with warm, oxygenated and nutrient-enriched blood. It’s equipped with an oxygen tank, supply of blood, batteries, and special electric and mechanical equipment to monitor the organ, as well as a sterile plastic box that houses the donor organ during delivery, keeping it at the right temperature and humidity levels.
Gary’s cardiologist and team traveled to Chicago to harvest the heart and then flew it back to the U of M, where it was transplanted into Gary.
In January 2022 it appeared Gary’s body was rejecting his new heart. In response, the doctors performed a plasma transfusion. He will be on anti-rejection medication for the rest of his life.
“We feel we owe St. Mary’s in Duluth so much. Even though they didn’t do the surgery itself, it was because of them he got the treatment he needed,” said Maxine.
Since his LVAD experience and subsequent transplant, the couple has been invited to speak to others in the hospital facing the same choices. They have met many people who are in the same situation they were and feel blessed to have the opportunity to help.
