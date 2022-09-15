The Isanti County Parks Department along with the Friends of Anderson Park welcome you to their 11th annual Fall Festival Sunday Sept. 18, 2022 from noon to 4 p.m.. Please join us for free activities and fun provided for the whole family starting at noon with scavenger hunts, bird photography, naturalist led interpretive walks, a booth with live animals by the Wildlife Science Center and the CLIMB Theatre. Free apple crisp along with live music will close out the festival from 3 to 4 p.m.
Irving & John Anderson County Park is located at 27241 Furman St NE, North Branch, MN in Oxford Township on both sides of County Road 18, a quarter mile north of County Road 9 and two miles south of County Road 5.
The Annual Fall Festival is sponsored by the Friends of Anderson Park whose mission is to preserve the natural beauty and primitive nature of the park and to assist Isanti County with its planning, development and maintenance of facilities.
Visit our website at https://www.co.isanti.mn.us/184/Parks-Recreation to view a flyer of the event.
For more information contact Barry Wendorf the Isanti County Parks Director at barry.wendorf@co.isanti.mn.us or (763) 689-8220
