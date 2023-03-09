Cambridge-Isanti High School is excited to announce our MSHSL ExCEL Award Recipient for the 2022-2023 school year – Jenna Anderson!
The ExCEL Award – Excellence in Community, Education and Leadership – is a unique recognition program designed exclusively for Minnesota high school juniors who are active in school activities, leaders in their schools, and who demonstrate a strong commitment to community service. More information about the ExCEL program and award criteria can be found here.
Jenna participates in swimming and is also involved in Choir, Fall Musical, One Act Play, Speech and Three Act Play. While participating in Speech and One Act play she has been named All-Conference and a Captain. She is on the Honor Roll and in the National Honor Society. Jenna has volunteered in the community serving at the food shelf, the Community Garden and and helping out with events through her church. Congratulations to Jenna!
