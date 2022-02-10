A popular vintage snowmobile race is making its return on Feb. 12, 2022, but in a different location.
The Andy Englund “Fast 50” Vintage Snowmobile Race pays homage to its namesake, who was an avid vintage snowmobile racer from Isanti. He tragically died in 2012 in a vehicle crash. Before being canceled last year due to Covid, the memorial race was held at Green Lake in western Isanti County, and before that, on Long Lake. This year, the race will take place on East Rush Lake, with a base near Flickabirds Resort (50091 Clover Trail, Rush City).
Registration for the race, which has an entry fee of $76, is from 7 to 10 a.m. inside the bar. A transponder check will take place at 10:15 a.m. and sleds will line up at 10:30 a.m. Following a drivers meeting and the National Anthem at 10:45, the flag will drop for the 50-mile race at 11 a.m.
Proceeds from the race, which is being put on by Midwest Vintage Snowmobile Racing LLC, will again go towards local organizations such as Quality Deer Management, Minnesota Deer Hunters, and Pheasants Forever.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.