The 2022 Nursing Program graduates from Anoka Ramsey Community College planted a tree in memory of their resiliency of having to go through the rigorous program during a pandemic. Most started their quest for their registered nurse degree in January 2021 and had to learn how to navigate the very involved training while meeting COVID protocols for remaining safe. Funds for the beautification project came from the leadership of the campus Student Nurses Association Club.
