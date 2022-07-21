With more than 1.9 million new cases in 2022 alone, it’s hard to find a family who hasn’t been touched by cancer. On Wednesday, Aug. 10, the American Cancer Society’s annual Relay for Life will help raise funds for groundbreaking cancer research, patient care programs, and can make a difference in communities.
The Relay for Life, Chisago County, will be held at Chisago Lake Lutheran Church, 1 Summit Ave., Center City, MN. The opening kickoff ceremonies begin at 6:30 p.m. Hundreds of luminary candles will be lighted at 7:30 p.m. Participants can handcraft a luminary candle to either commemorate a loved one lost to cancer or celebrate a survivor. Luminaries can be purchased in advance on the relay website or at the event for $10.
If you would like more information on how you can get involved with Relay for Life would contact Chairperson, Jill Behnke, 651-329-3105, jillmbehnke@gmail.com. If you would like to donate or buy a luminary in honor or in memory of someone, go to www.Relay.org/chisagomn.
