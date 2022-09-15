On Saturday, Sept.17th from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., Anoka-Ramsey Community College Cambridge Campus will host its first Better Together event. The event is described by event coordinator Shannon Kirkeide as a community building, wellness event.
The Wellness Committee at the college wanted to create an event that would help support the local community, and combat feelings of isolation, and loneliness. Especially after the past few years, so Kirkeide and her team reached out to other businesses in the area and found willing partners in Cambridge-Isanti Schools, Allina-Cambridge Medical Center, and Isanti County Public Health. Each organization shared the committee’s desire to bring the community together for a fun, positive event.
While the full schedule of events has yet to be released there will be activities for the whole family to enjoy like a bounce house, nature walks, a salt cave truck, yoga, and more.
The event will be emceed by Happy Productions Studio and there will be live music from Javier Trejo.
The Better Together event is a free outdoor event. Activities will take place on the Anoka-Ramsey Cambridge Campus grounds and patio areas. There will be wellness stations that offer resources in a fun and healthy way. There will even be some great “make-and-take activities” for the whole family.
This event is scheduled to coincide with Cambridge city-wide garage sale that’s happening on Sept. 17, so shop the garage sales all morning, then when you’re done stop by the Better Together event and grab something to drink from their hydration station, buy yourself something to eat from one of the three food trucks taking part in the event, and then relax with yoga on the lawn, or destress in the Salt Cave.
For more information on the event, updates on the event schedules, and any weather-related updates you can visit the Better Together Facebook event page: https://fb.me/e/2MqPVhzn9
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.