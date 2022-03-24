Apartment complex, retailer, boat manufacturer, coming to Cambridge

The City of Cambridge continues to reap the benefits of — and live up to — its being named the second hottest housing market of 2021. Within a span of 24 hours, the city announced the finalization of plans for a 159-unit “luxury” apartment complex, the opening of a major manufacturer, along with the confirmation of a new retailer occupying land that has sat unpurchased for longer than most residents can remember.
Parkwood on the Lakes
Despite the rapidly increasing construction costs, Sirish Samaba, owner of the proposed 159-unit apartment complex, says the time is finally right to go forward with this project.
“We have owned this property for about 13 or 14 years,” Samaba said. “It’s remarkable to see the transformation over those years. Cambridge is so alive and growing at this time.”
Besides the hottest market designation, Samaba noted a recent market analysis of theirs indicated only a one-half percent availability rate for rentals in the area.
“I believe the timing is perfect. Yes, the prices have gone up significantly,” he said. “I wish we would have done it a couple years ago.”
According to Samaba’s business partner, Erik Miller, the complex, which will sit on 7.28 acres at 2000 9th Avenue SE, will be a four-story building and will include a mix of studio, one-bedroom, two-bedroom, and three-bedroom apartments.
Some of the amenities planned include 119 underground parking stalls, a party room, fitness center, media room, a larger outdoor patio, children play area, plus a dog park and dog spa.
With the underground parking, however, the developers needed to obtain a height variance from the city. According to Community Development Director Marcia Westover, including underground parking would result in the building having a maximum height of 48 feet. Currently, city code allows for a maximum height of 45 feet.
According to Westover and the developers, if they weren’t granted the variance, they would have to go without the underground parking, which would force them to go with a larger outdoor parking lot since city code also requires one parking spot per unit. The inclusion of underground parking would also allow for the first floor units to have elevated patios, which offer better security.
Mayor Jim Godfrey asked Emergency Management Director Will Pennings if he had any concerns about the increased height when it comes to possibly having to fight a fire. Pennings said the proposed fire suppression system would make it “one of the safest buildings in Cambridge,” so he had no concerns.
Westover noted an added benefit to this project is the fact the developer isn’t asking for Tax Increment Financing assistance, meaning the complex will immediately go onto the city’s tax roll once completed.
The council unanimously approved the height variance, along with the preliminary and final plats for the development.
According to City Administrator Evan Vogel, there hasn’t been a starting/completion timeline set as of yet, however now that the variance and plats have been approved, “we will get more of a firm schedule in the near future.”
Speed boat manufacturer moving in
The other big announcement Vogel made was not only the filling of a vacant industrial building on Cleveland Street, but that business’ plans to expand in the near future.
According to Vogel, Varatti Boats, which is a subsidiary of Floe International, has purchased the building at 500 Cleveland Ave South (the former Cambridge Metals and Plastics building) and is in the process of starting the manufacturing of their high-end fiberglass speed boats there.
“This is a company that in the next three to four months will be bringing 30 to 35 jobs to the city, and in the next calendar year, it will be 40 to 50,” Vogel said. “They are in the process of remodeling the building, bringing in parts, moldings and gear, so they can hopefully launch in full starting around June.”
Vogel added they also purchased the adjacent lot as part of a ten-year plan to expand to include making both the boats and trailers here.
“These are high-end ski boats,” he said. “They tend to be $100,000 to $150,000 ski boats. So an exciting addition to the city.”
Dollar General reopening
As soon as the first trees starting toppling in the piece of land across South Main Street from Pine Village, multiple social media posts sprang up asking what’s going on with the property. In an email, Vogel verified the speculation that a Dollar General had purchased the land and will be constructing a new building just north of Casey’s.
