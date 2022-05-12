Applications now accepted for North Branch council vacancy

Those wishing to serve on the North Branch city council on an interim basis are encouraged to fill out an application before the end of the business day on Monday, May 23.
A vacancy on the council was created when Amanda Darwin stepped down from her seat, citing her inability to perform her duties to her own expectations. State statute requires that the council appoints someone to fill the vacancy beginning no later than the second meeting in July through Dec. 31, 2022.
Since Darwin had more than two years left on her term, state statute also requires that a special election be held during the Nov. 8 general election to complete her term, which will expire on Dec. 31, 2024. Because a special election must be held, whomever is appointed by the council can choose to run for election for that seat, or they could choose to run for election for one of the two four-year council terms that will be on the ballot. Or, they could even choose to run for mayor, which is a two-year term. The filing period for running in the Nov. 8 elections is from Aug. 2 through Aug. 16.
Anyone interested in being appointed must fill out an application, which can be picked up at City Hall during normal business hours, or they can print one out from the city’s website. Completed applications must be turned in by 4:30 p.m. on May 23.
The council will review all applications received during their May 24 meeting and determine the process for choosing the appointee, which most likely will involve an interview of the candidates, with a formal vote taking place at the council’s first June meeting and the swearing-in of the appointee at the second meeting in June.
Anyone with questions regarding the application process can contact City Administrator Renae Fry at renaef@ci.north-branch.mn.us or City Clerk Ragini Varma at raginiv@ci.north-branch.mn.us. Both can also be reached in person at City Hall or by calling 651-674-8262.
