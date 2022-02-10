One local industry plus the City of Isanti and the Cambridge-Isanti School District are among the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency’s 96 closed enforcement cases from the second half of 2021. The MPCA closed cases for air quality, waste, stormwater and wastewater violations.
Monte Niemi, doing business as First State Tire Disposal Inc., was fined $6,300 by MPCA. The violation stems from storage of “about 20,000 cubic yards of tire-derived aggregate without a required waste tire facility permit,” according to a press release from the MPCA.
“Our facility in Isanti is permitted to inventory approximately 16,650 loose volume cubic yards or 8,325 compacted cubic yards max storage,” Niemi said on Tuesday. “So historically when customers request larger amounts of TDA, we typically need to stage the aggregate at a temp staging site until the project goes to construction.”
Niemi said the aggregate in this case was being used to build a road in Carlton County, and a temporary site was staged near the construction area. Carlton County gave First State plans and a deadline, and the aggregate was moved to a leased gravel pit near Nickerson.
In the future, “temporary storage sites we will get permits,” Niemi said. He added that the TDA staging site in Nickerson “has been returned to it’s pre-leased condition,” and MPCA has been paid its fine.
The MPCA also fined the City of Isanti $2,492 for construction stormwater violation. These violations stem from the construction of the new Isanti Municipal Liquor Store. On July 23, 2021, the MPCA inspected the Isanti Liquor Store construction site and observed and documented exposed soils near the site’s permanent stormwater management system near the eastern portion of the site. Because of the tall vegetation in this area, the MPCA determined that no construction had taken place in this area for at least two weeks. The MPCA determine that no method for soil stabilization/erosion had taken place.
Violations were also found in storm drain inlets without the appropriate inlet protection and also improperly completed inspection and maintenance records that did not identify disturbed soils located near the permanent stormwater management system and the need for them to be stabilized.
While the physical problems and the documentation was corrected, the city was assessed a penalty of $2,491 for the violations. Because of the seriousness of the violations, the MPCA Commissioner determined that the fine was nonforgiveable.
Incidentally, the Isanti Municipal Liquor Store was constructed by Alliance Building Corporation, which was fined more than $5,000 for a failing to properly control sediment runoff, install silt fencing, stabilize exposed soils, and conduct required site inspections at a construction site near Gaylord in southwestern Minnesota — violations similar to the Isanti project.
The Cambridge-Isanti Independent School District was fined $2,415 for municipal wastewater violations at the Cambridge-Isanti Middle School. According to documentation from the MPCA, during the file review period from May 2017 to June 2021, the MPCA found that the school district exceeded permitted effluent limits 22 times, primarily with its nitrogen limits.
According to the MPCA, environmental enforcement investigations often take several months, in some cases more than a year, to complete the investigation and issue final enforcement documents to regulated parties. Penalties are calculated using several factors, including harm done to the environment, the economic benefit the company gained by failing to comply with environmental laws, or how responsive and cooperative a regulated party was in correcting problems.
