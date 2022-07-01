Area residents will have several opportunities to watch fireworks in the next few days, whether to celebrate Independence Day or to mark the start of Isanti Rodeo and Jubilee Days.
Braham
The Braham fireworks display will take place at dusk on July 4. The best viewing locations for the public will be the Braham Event Center or the parking lots of the elementary or high school buildings. Much of the display was paid for through donations by city residents.
Cambridge
The city of Cambridge will light up the night sky shortly after dusk on July 4 at the Isanti County Fairgrounds, 3101 Highway 95.
Isanti
Isanti’s fireworks, sponsored by the city of Isanti, will coincide with the North 65 Chamber of Commerce and the Isanti Firefighters Rodeo Association Rodeo and Jubilee Days. The fireworks will be at 10 p.m. on Friday, July 7, at Bluebird Park.
North Branch
Through a donation from the North Branch Association, the city of North Branch was able to contract with Hollywood Pyrotechnics for its fireworks, which will take place at 10 p.m. on July 3 at North Branch Middle School. In case of rain, the display will be moved to July 5.
Rush City
Fireworks over East Rush Lake will take place at dusk, estimated at 10 p.m., on July 3 at Flickabirds, 50091 Clover Trail, Rush City.
