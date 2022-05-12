Area farmers markets opening for business

Consumers of fresh fruits and vegetables — along with the occasional loaf of fresh-baked bread — have several area farmers markets to choose from to satisfy their appetites.
Cambridge Farmers Market started May 7
The Cambridge Farmers Market is already underway, partnering with Isanti County Public Health to improve the health of county residents. Cambridge Farmers Market will be held on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the City Center Market parking lot, 122 Buchanan Street N.
New this year will be the acceptance of SNAP benefits, beginning June 4. SNAP participants can debit $10 from their SNAP benefits and receive an additional $20 from Hunger Solutions’ Market Bucks program to spend on produce and other SNAP-eligible items.
Also new will be the Central Hub booth run by community volunteers. The booth will include weekly educational activities for youth and monthly events such as health screenings and giveaways. This booth is funded through the Statewide Health Improvement Partnership, which brings healthy eating initiatives to the local community.
Returning this year is the Power of Produce Program, beginning on May 14. Through the Power of Produce program, youth ages 3-13 and seniors 65 and older can pick up a token each week for $2 of produce at the farmers market. Reimbursement for the tokens will be provided by the charitable donations fund of Allina Health Cambridge Medical Center.
According to a news release, the Cambridge Farmers Market “aims to be a social gathering space for Isanti County residents, hosting live music, gardening projects, cooking demonstrations, and storytime throughout the market season.”
Learn more about events at the Cambridge Farmers Market through Isanti County Public Health and Cambridge Farmers Market on social media, or call 763-200-1398 or visit www.cambridgefarmersmarket.com. The Cambridge Farmers Market runs through October 29.
Isanti’s Neighborhood Market underway
In April, the Isanti City Council turned over the organizing and running of the city’s farmers market to Tony Gall. Gall has dubbed the popular event Neighborhood Market, which will be held in the Members Cooperative Credit Union’s parking lot each Friday this summer from 2 to 6 p.m.
Because Gall took over the operation, the Council directed staff to offer Gall grant funds the city had received for advertising for a Farmers Market. Those grant funds are specifically designated for marketing and advertising of a farmers market, but the grant didn’t specify it had to be a city-run market.
The Neighborhood Market opened on May 6. According to a video posted on Facebook, vendors offered several food items for sale, including bakery items, meats, canned goods and microgreens. Also on hand were artisans selling original paintings and greeting cards; hand-made charcuterie boards; and homemade soaps and lotions.
In a video posted to Facebook, Gall said that customers who bring their reusable bags to the market will be entered into a weekly drawing for Market Bucks, which can be used to shop for goodies. He added that he hoped to add local musicians to the mix to entertain market goers.
The Neighborhood Market will run through Oct. 28. Members Cooperative Credit Union is located at 210 6th Avenue Northeast.
Although the website — theneighborhoodmarket.org — is under construction, more information can be found on the market’s Facebook page.
North Branch
The North Branch Farmers Market will open July 9 at Members Cooperative Credit Union parking lot on 8th Avenue and Main Street.
According to manager Joleen Pierce, the North Branch market has been “serving our community for over 40 years.” The market is advertised to have fresh fruits and vegetables; flowers; jams and jellies; salsas; chickens; eggs; straw bales; corn shocks; pumpkins; cashmere; honey; and more. “Come and see us for everything from apples to zucchini,” the group advertises on its Facebook page, which Pierce said she tries to update every week with vendor information.
“Each Saturday I try and do a live video of all our vendors with their products,” she added. At every market, Pierce said, a roll-the-dice game allows participants to win a voucher that can be used at any vendor. “I try to get one winner each week, weather permitting,” Pierce said.
The North Branch Farmers market opens at 8 a.m. and runs until noon. It will operate on Saturdays through Oct. 29.
Braham
The Braham Farmers Market is located at the south end of the Frandsen Bank parking lot in Braham off Highway 107. The market will be open on Thursday, June 9 from 3 to 6 p.m.
Organizer Jean Loetzel and her husband Dan have been part of the market for more than 15 years, “and it was going before that,” she said.
Vendors from the market vary from week to week, and this is dependent upon what they sell, Loetzel said. “Some are monthly and sell items in the early summer; others have produce in the fall. Some vendors will be there from the beginning to the end.”
All of the vendors who attend the market are local, and items for sale include fresh produce; jams and jellies; farm fresh eggs; freshly baked treats; hand-crafted items; and more.
The Braham Farmers Market will run Thursdays, weather permitting, through October 27.
