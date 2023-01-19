Law enforcement officers from around the region continue to keep residents safe by participating in statewide efforts to reduce deaths on area roads.
The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Office of Traffic Safety each year coordinates the campaign with funding provided by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The campaign includes extra patrols and advertising in support of the Toward Zero Deaths traffic safety program.
During the 2022 holiday season, deputies, troopers and police officers participated in the campaign that, according to DPS, netted 2,228 drivers who were operating motor vehicles while impaired. The campaign ran from Nov. 23 through New Year’s Eve.
Included among those arrested during the campaign are several from the East Central Minnesota area, such as a 60-year-old woman arrested by Minnesota State Patrol near North Branch for DWI with 0.11 blood alcohol content. According to the news release from DPS, the woman “had left a Thanksgiving lunch and was on her way to a Thanksgiving dinner. She was speeding 92 mph in a 70, unsafely passing other motorists, and had an open alcohol bottle under the driver’s seat.”
The highest BAC recorded during this time was by the state patrol in the west metro, where it arrested an individual with a BAC of .41, more than five times the legal limit. Minnesota State Patrol west metro also had the highest number of DWI overall with 192.
