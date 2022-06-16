An art project more than two years in the making has finally come to fruition in the city of Cambridge, and residents are invited to its official unveiling.
The project making its official debut is a tree sculpture created by artist Ian Dudley of Lindstrom. According to information provided by the city, Dudley considers the sculpture a “metaphor for a community library.” The community is invited to join the city of Cambridge in the ribbon-cutting debut of the sculpture at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 24, at the Cambridge Public Library.
The sculpture is part of the original plan for the Cambridge Public Library, which called for an open-air reading area that would include a sculpture garden. During the March 2, 2020, Cambridge City Council meeting, the council approved the plan, and the project soon started to come to fruition.
Dudley has sculpted several other Minnesota city sculptures, including a depiction of Lindstrom businesswoman Marlene Smith and a statue of midwife Nelly Gustafson. In a news release, Dudley explained that using a tree outside of the library is apt since “there are many references to trees such as the tree of life, tree of learning, roots of knowledge, and the passage of time with the changing colors of the seasons.”
Located in the plaza outside the library and near the Cambridge Primary and Intermediate Schools, the news release stated, “it is the hope of both the artist and the city that as parents and children pass by the library, the tree will serve as a beacon that draws people to view the sculpture and understand the benefits of reading and using the public library on a regular basis.”
Cambridge Public Library is located at 111 Dellwood Avenue North.
“The city of Cambridge is grateful for the opportunity to partner with the East Central Regional Arts Council on this wonderful addition to the community,” the release said.
The artwork was made possible by the voters of Minnesota through a grant from the East Central Regional Arts Council thanks to a legislative appropriation from the Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.
