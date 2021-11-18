The Minnesota Beef Expo awarded 11 heifers to deserving youth through the Minnesota Youth Beef Experience Program on Saturday, Oct. 23. From a pool of 70 applications, each recipient was selected based on their passion for agriculture, commitment to raising a heifer, financial need and willingness to learn. Recipients are responsible for raising, breeding and maintaining records on the care of the animal, while providing progress reports to their mentor, breed representative and Minnesota Beef Expo staff. Donors of the heifers will serve as mentors to MYBEP recipients.
The 2021 MYBEP heifer recipients include Ella Kutney of Cambridge, who received a Simmental heifer donated by Hilbrands Cattle Company, Mark, Amanda and Kinslee Hilbrands of Clara City, on behalf of the Minnesota Simmental Association; and Mikayla Skiba of North Branch, who received a heifer awarded as part of the MYBEP Ideas & Insights Symposium, donated by the Minnesota State Cattlemen’s Association. She will be mentored by Mark Pesak.
The recipients will return to the 2022 Minnesota Beef Expo, held Oct. 20 through Oct. 23, to compete for the MYBEP Achievement Award through competing in the junior show, participating in showmanship, completing an interview and presenting their final record books.
