Arrowhead Transit, a vital connection for residents across the region, is promoting an initiative known as the Transportation Advocacy Committee (TAC). The TAC meetings, which occur regularly in each of the ten counties covered by Arrowhead Transit, serve as a vital link between the transportation service provider and the communities it connects. These gatherings, facilitated by Arrowhead Transit, are open forums where individuals from cities, communities, and additional areas serviced by the bus routes can voice their ideas and concerns directly to the organization.
While the TAC meetings are conducted quarterly, with schedules occasionally adapting for weather conditions, Arrowhead Transit wants to ensure that the lines of communication remain open between gatherings. Attendees are encouraged to provide input even outside of the scheduled meetings.
Arrowhead Transit’s TAC initiative is a prime example of community engagement at its finest, promoting collaboration, dialogue, and tangible results. By creating a space where individuals from all walks of life can come together to influence the direction of public transportation, Arrowhead Transit is ensuring that its services remain responsive, efficient, and attuned to the evolving needs of northeastern Minnesota’s residents.
The next TAC meeting is 9 a.m. at the Isanti County Government Building, 555 18th Ave SW, Cambridge.
