Art events are in person again and now is the time to plan for the future. As you may know, the East Central Regional Arts Council’s mission is to support the arts and bring the life enhancing values they afford to all Region 7E residents. Region 7E is the East Central Minnesota Counties of Chisago, Isanti, Kanabec, Mille Lacs and Pine.
This mission is accomplished through grant programs and special initiatives for artists, arts organizations, and other groups producing art projects or events. ECRAC is a nonprofit corporation and is one of 11 independent Minnesota Regional Arts Councils. Our vision is that all Region 7E residents have the opportunity to participate, appreciate, create, and invest in the arts.
Every 4 years ECRAC surveys grant applicants, grantees, and artists involved in the IMAGE Art Show. We also reach out to others in the Region to help develop and hone the services provided. Your input is needed and appreciated. Plus, by participating in the survey you can enter to win $300! The deadline to complete the survey is Dec. 31, 2022.
For the art needs survey go to: https://tinyurl.com/ecracsurvey
For information on current ECRAC grants and services to to: www.ecrac.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.