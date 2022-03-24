New date set for Big Band Extravaganza
The annual Big Band Extravaganza — originally set for March 5 — will now be performed on Sunday, April 24.
The event, featuring the Braham Area High School Jazz Band — along with jazz bands from Rush City High School and Onamia High School — starts at 3 p.m. at the Braham Event Center, 655 8th Street SW. Hitting the stage will also be headline act the LaValle Jazz Cats from the Twin Cities.
Concessions will be available for purchase at the concert, and although there is no charge for admission, free-will donations will be taken.
•
Best-selling author at Cambridge library
The Cambridge Public Library is excited to host a special event featuring author Kendare Blake at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 23. She will discuss her new book, “All These Bodies,” an edge-of-your-seat thriller set in small-town Minnesota.
Blake is a New York Times bestselling author and graduate of Cambridge-Isanti High School. Her novels include “Anna Dressed in Blood,” “Antigoddess,” and the “Three Dark Crowns” series. She lives and writes in Gig Harbor, Washington. Learn more about the author and her books at https://www.kendareblake.com.
For the April 23 event, Blake will tune in virtually and take questions after her presentation. The event will be held in the Great Northern Room on the lower level of the library, 111 Dellwood St. N.. Registration is required and opens March 26 on the events calendar at ecrlib.org. For more information, visit ecrlib.org.
Cambridge library welcomes ComedySportz
Comedy made up on the spot based on your suggestion — that’s ComedySportz, and it’s coming to the Cambridge Public Library on Thursday, April 7 at 6 p.m.
ComedySportz is improvised comedy played like a sport. Two teams of actors create short games and scenes, based on audience suggestions, to earn points and laughs. This event is for all ages. Registration is required and now open on the events calendar at ecrlib.org. Please register each individual who plans on attending. Face coverings are required at the performers’ request.
This event is funded with money from Minnesota’s Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.
The Cambridge Public Library can be reached at 763-689-7390. For more information, visit ecrlib.org or follow the library on Facebook and Instagram (@ecrlmn).
•
Scandinavian comedy spotlighted
Chad Filley and Brice Danielson will be hosting an evening of good, old-fashioned Scandinavian entertainment at the Scandinavian Showcase at 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 23, at the Richard Hardy Performing Arts Center at Cambridge-Isanti High School, 430 8th Avenue NW.
The all-ages show will include comedy, music, and storytelling, including performances by storyteller Rose Arrowsmith and nyckelharpa players Renee Vaughan and Janet Hill.
Tickets for the event at $10 and will be available through preorder at norskstoryteller.com/scandinavian-showcase-tickets. Tickets will also be available at the door.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.