The COVID-19 pandemic situation in Isanti County currently has its local medical center overwhelmed, as stated during commissioner committee reports at the Jan. 4 Isanti County Board meeting.
Newly elected Isanti County Board Chair Terry Turnquist shared that he and Isanti County Commissioner Susan Morris attended the public health board meeting, where a lot of good, but also “scary” information had been shared.
Morris noted that Director of Patient Care Lori Weaver said Cambridge Medical Center’s census, or number of patients, was the highest it has even been in the history of the hospital, and it is currently short-staffed by 15 nursing positions.
“She said the other thing that was just so disheartening is people’s attitudes; people are so short and mean,” Morris said.
With the fuller-than-usual patient load, those working at the hospital are “working harder than they ever worked before” with longer hours and double shifts, Morris and Turnquist noted. Hospital staff have been asked to perform duties outside of their job description, Morris added, noting those in the education department are being asked to help clear beds and get rooms ready for the next patient.
The public health board was also informed that doctors have been canceling their morning appointments to work in the emergency room, Turnquist added. “So, people that have had appointments with them for two months, they had to cancel it because they need them over here,” he said. “It was disheartening to hear what is going on. There are 32 patients on average waiting in the ER, so they are slammed.”
As of Jan. 4, there were approximately 1.029 million total cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota, with 6,780 new cases reported in the previous 24 hours. As of Jan. 11, there were approximately 1.104 million total cases, with 29,487 new cases reported in the previous 24 hours.
There were 10,564 deaths in Minnesota by Jan. 4, with an additional 48 deaths reported in the last 24 hours. As of Jan. 11, there were an additional 274 deaths reported, for a total of 10,838.
There were 142,583 breakthrough cases of COVID-19 in fully vaccinated Minnesotans by Jan. 4, which rose to 162,831 by Jan. 10. The percentage of fully vaccinated Minnesotans suffering breakthrough cases was 4.850%.
As of Jan. 4, Isanti County had a total of 7,871 cases, which rose to 8,218 cases as of Jan. 11. There were 98 deaths from COVID-19 reported in Isanti as of Jan. 4, and three more deaths were reported as of Jan. 11.
Isanti County continues to offer vaccine clinics, with the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines available. The schedule and registration for the vaccine clinics can be found at https://prepmod.health.state.mn.us/appointment/en/clinic/search or by calling 763-689-1711; walk-ins are no longer accepted.
ODDS AND ENDS
In other business, the board:
• Elected Turnquist board chair, and Isanti County Commissioner Dave Oslund vice chair.
• Approved a new meeting schedule. Isanti County Board of Commissioner meetings will take place the first and third Tuesday of each month at 9 a.m.
• Approved committee of the whole meeting schedule. Meetings will take place the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month beginning at 9 a.m., with the exception of Jan. 25, April 26, July 26, and Oct. 25. Committee of the whole meetings on the specified dates will take place following the scheduled Economic Development Authority meetings.
• Set the minimum elected officials salaries for the county attorney, sheriff, and recorder, which is required every four years.
• Approved board and committee assignments for 2022.
• Approved the 2022 mileage reimbursement rate.
• Designated the Isanti-Chisago County Star as the official county newspaper for 2022.
• Approved AFSCME contracts for county attorneys and probation.
