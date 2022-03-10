A little more than 5100 miles from Isanti County lies Kremenchug, Ukraine, a centrally located industrial city along the banks of the Dnipro River. According to UkraineTrek.com, Kremenchu Oil Refinery of Ukrtatnafta — the largest in Ukraine — is located here, as is the KrAZ plant, producer of trucks and other heavy-duty off-road vehicles.
Kremenchug is also the hometown of professional welterweight boxer Vyacheslav Senchenko and composer Dimitri Tiomkin, notable for writing the scores to western films such as “Duel in the Sun” and “Red River.” Tiomkin and lyricist Ned Washington had a huge hit with the theme from the film “High Noon,” in which Tex Ritter intoned, “Do not forsake me, oh my darlin’.”
It might be easy to assume that the people of Kremenchug are also feeling, like the song says, forsaken. But for many — especially those in the tiny congregation of Kremenchug Baptist Spring of Life Church, a sister church to First Baptist in Cambridge — faith in God and country, and friendships with people across thousands of miles has fortified them.
Spring of Life is a congregation of about 250 that has been associated with First Baptist for around 24 years. In that time, many First Baptist parishioners have visited Spring of Life, creating strong relationships and special memories.
“We have sent 75 unique individuals from our church to do a day camp,” said Tanya Siedlecki, Friends of the Ukraine team coordinator. “We do work groups — whatever they need us to do.” First Baptist parishioners have visited Spring of Life 19 times and, conversely, Spring of Life members have visited First Baptist the same number of times. First Baptist also supports the Krenemchug Evengelical Seminary.
Siedlecki and other members of the First Baptist have been in touch with their friends in Ukraine since the invasion by Russia began back on Feb. 24. She said that they are “scared, obviously” for the welfare of the people they have known for close to two decades. Their Spring of Life friends reported hearing sirens on Feb. 28, and administrators at the seminary raced to get students back to their families and, hopefully, to some modicum of safety.
Many in the Spring of Life congregation are among the 1.7 million Ukrainians who have managed to escape the turmoil in their country. Most from the church have made their way across the miles to Moldova, located southwest of Ukraine. Others have found shelter in Poland. After ensuring that their families were safe, however, the men of the congregation have returned to their city, prepared to take up arms if necessary.
Ivan Ovcharenko, pastor at Spring of Life and head of the seminary, took his wife, Lucya, and two children to Moldova. The latter three have since found refuge with a family member in Poland, Siedlecki said. Ivan, however, has returned to Kremenchug.
“The great pain of being separated from my beloved family. But the future will be easier when I know my family is safe,” Ovcharenko posted to his Facebook page on Feb. 27. “46 hours without sleep on the road. Proud of my wife who has been driving all this time.
“Today, many families, wives and children are forced to become refugees in order to feel safe from the ‘Russian peace’ that comes with explosions and bombing. Tomorrow I return to Kremenchug to help and serve others.”
Siedlecki said that Ovcharenko has been hard at work helping the people from Kremenchug and people who have come to the city having been displaced from surrounding cities and villages.
“Ivan has been helping to transport people to and from Kremenchug. Some are coming into the city to escape the fighting in their areas,” Siedlecki said. “The Spring of Life Church and Kremenchug Evangelical Seminary both continue to support anyone who needs help. They have offered shelter to and provided food for many people.”
On Saturday, March 5, Ovcharenko posted to his Facebook page as he returned to Kremenchug to bring food for refugees, “God is always good. Let’s worship Christ, pray for Ukraine, help our neighbor.”
In Cambridge, First Baptist congregants wait to hear any nugget of information from their friends on another continent. As this issue went to press, Russia had not yet invaded Kremenchug.
“This has been heart wrenching,” Siedlecki said. “We have no idea what is happening or how it all will end. They are just so caring and giving and so passionate about life.
“It’s very, very concerning,” she continued. “But I’m not going to cry today.”
Instead, Siedlecki, an employee in the Cambridge-Isanti School District, encourages all area residents to help refugees fleeing Ukraine and those left behind by visiting www.gokmusa.org/help-ukraine. People can offer financial assistance or find information on understanding the Ukraine crisis. One video features Ivan Ovcharenko offering thanks to those who have been supporting his country. For those who cannot give financial assistance, Siedlecki offers an alternative.
“We cannot do much in a tangible way to help, but we can pray.”
