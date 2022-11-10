Ask a Trooper: Cattle crossing conundrum

Question: When I come across a cattle crossing sign in the road, does that mean I yield to the farmer crossing his cattle similar to a pedestrian crossing sign?
Answer: If you come across anyone crossing the road you would need to yield. It’s always important to scan the road ahead for pedestrians and hazards. Drive attentively and at safe speeds. Remember, people and other objects can be difficult to see, especially in bad weather or at night.
By paying attention and traveling at safe speeds you can help prevent a crash and save lives.
A portion of state statutes were used with permission from the Office of the Revisor of Statutes.If you have any questions concerning traffic related laws or issues in Minnesota, send your questions to Trp. Jesse Grabow – Minnesota State Patrol at 1000 Highway 10 West, Detroit Lakes, MN 56501-2205. (You can follow him on Twitter @MSPPIO_NW or reach him at, jesse.grabow@state.mn.us).
