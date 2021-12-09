The Commission on Judicial Selection announced today that it is recommending four candidates for consideration to fill two vacancies in Minnesota’s Tenth Judicial District. These vacancies will occur upon the retirements of the Honorable Stephen M. Halsey and the Honorable Tad V. Jude. The seats will be chambered in Buffalo and in Stillwater.
Included among those recommended are David Classen. Classen is an assistant Chisago County attorney, where his responsibilities include prosecuting felony cases and serving as the lead prosecutor for the Chisago-Pine Veterans Court. Classen also serves as general counsel for a U.S. Army brigade as a reserve-component officer with the U.S. Army Judge Advocate General’s Corps.
Classen previously worked as an associate attorney at Larson King LLP, until serving in the Army on active duty for eight years. His military service includes work as the Chief of Administrative Law for the U.S. Army Special Forces Command (Airborne) and as the Chief of Claims for U.S. Forces – Iraq. Mr. Classen’s community involvement includes service as an at-large member of the Minnesota Judicial Council Committee on Equality and Justice and a former member of the Seventh District Ethics Committee.
Other names included amonth the recommendations are Helen Brosnahan, Dakota County; Kristi Stanislawski, an attorney at Jovanovich, Dege & Athmann, PA; and Kari Willis, Wright County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.