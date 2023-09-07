Auditor-Treasurer might go back to elected position

Voters of Isanti County might again be voting for who will fill the role of County Auditor-Treasurer, however, it won’t be for another three years. Additionally, whether or not this takes place will be up to voters.
The Isanti County Commissioners have taken the first steps for this process by rescinding the resolution that was board-approved back in June 2021 that changed the position from being one that is elected every four years to one that is appointed by the board. The decision was approved by a 4-1 vote, with Commissioner Mike Warring casting the lone nay vote, despite some residents’ complaints of taking away their right to vote.
This topic was also a significant talking point during the last election period, with several of the candidates who eventually got elected promising to take the steps necessary to return that power to the people.
“It’s been noted by the board periodically that they would like to have seen the process for having the position of auditor-treasurer being appointed perhaps been done differently, to get more public input,” said interim County Administrator Amanda Usher.
According to Usher, the process for doing this involves the board first rescinding the resolution — which the board did on a 4-1 vote, with Commissioner Bill Berg casting the lone nay vote. Next, the board will need to call for a referendum vote during the 2024 election asking voters whether they want the position to be returned to an elected one or to keep it as an appointed one. If a majority of the voters say they want it to be elected, then the earliest it would return to the ballot would be in the 2026 election.
Usher said the board needed to decide if they wished to begin this process now because the position is currently vacant, and she needs to be able to tell any prospective applicants there is a chance if they were hired now, they would have to run for election to keep their job beginning in 2026.
“Other counties are in this position,” Usher said. “Morrison County is in this same process, and they were able to fill the position with a long-term interim candidate. So it’s hopeful that we could do the same thing. (But) there is a risk that someone would not want to take on a position knowing it could be short-term.”
“It’s a great step to moving the voice back to the people,” said Vice Chair Alan Duff.
In casting his nay vote, Commissioner Bill Berg repeated several of the opinions voiced during the original board vote, including the board being able to establish stricter job requirements than what the state mandates, the board not being able to replace an elected person not properly performing their duties, plus a lack of voter knowledge of the position.
“I understand that desire,” countered Berg, “I haven’t heard any individuals vocally upset with the decision that was made up to this point.”
“I’ve heard completely the opposite,” said Commissioner Kristi LaRowe. “They did not like that their vote was taken away from them.”
“But how many was that,” asked Berg.
“Well, we will find out (with the referendum),” said Warring.
“In conjunction with Commissioner Berg’s concerns, I think it will be very important for us as a county and you as commissioners to communicate with the public about this decision and this referendum,” said Usher, “to make sure the public is educated on what the auditor-treasurer’s roles and responsibilities are so that going into the referendum, people are aware of the duties of this position.”
