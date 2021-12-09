Author explores last wishes, mortality in newest fiction

Local author Rachel Norby is set to publish her fourth book “Just in Case I Die” Dec. 17. Her work of inspirational fiction follows the lives of several characters who have taken the “Just in Case I Die Challenge” introduced in the first chapter of the book.
The idea behind the challenge is that one would think through things they want to make sure they have done before they die.
Some characters need to make amends, some need to say things or write things to friends or family members—the basic challenge is to do what needs to be done before the end.
A title for such a time as this
A woman of faith, Norby describes her writing process; “God usually gives me a title… and then I get more details on it.” In this case, she felt strongly that the title was “Just In Case I Die.” Although she found it a bit morbid, she pursued it.
As she engaged in the writing process, which usually takes a few years, she found that the project she was birthing with the book was particularly timely.
“I actually finished writing the last few chapters in the spring of 2020 when the plague hit.” She found it “Ironic and intriguing” to be writing a book about last wishes at a time when so many people were facing their own mortality.
From the time of writing, the process involves having the book reviewed by a number of editors and making changes according to their suggestions — after which Norby, is able to make some final additions.
“It takes a while for all the editing to get it to where you want it to be. I had a few different people look at it and give insights about how I should market it and who I should try to get it published with… it takes a while. It was longer than I wanted it to be. I was hoping it would be out earlier in 2021. It’s how it goes.”
A woman with many roles
Norby is not only a published author, she is also an English teacher at Mora High School, a youth director at Trio Community Church, a cross country running coach, a wife and mother of two.
In all of her pursuits, Norby shows a passion for people; “I like a lot of things... I really love people, I like talking to people and hearing their stories.”
“I write mostly in the summers because I have more time. When I’m actually teaching, I don’t have time to write at all.”
She loves writing fiction because she finds she is able to share meaning without being preachy.
In the epigraph of her book, she shares a quote from Tim Obrien who calls fiction “the lie that helps us to see the truth… about ourselves and other people.”
A personal touch
The COVID-19 pandemic was not the only event that made an imprint on Norby’s writing process, but it had a significant impact. After the initial editing, she added a chapter about a business owner dealing with struggles as a result of the pandemic.
“There’s a chapter about a Chinese American who is struggling with xenophobia during the plague and getting a lot of racial remarks, especially to his dad… and the things people are saying or not saying, and the looks they’re giving and people not coming into his store.”
Norby notes that after she’d finished the primary writing of the book she “had a little scare with cancer.”
“They weren’t sure what it was, and they had to go in for more tests and that made me think even more about my book.” “I added a little bit in there about that.” The cancer scare made her think “what if I do die?”
A Passion for her Students
On a recent school day, Norby was able to show her creative writing students the first copies of her new book.
“I showed them my book and was like ‘guys, this is so exciting, you can do stuff like this when you get older,’ it’s fun to show them they can do something with their writing.”
“Just In Case I Die” will be published Dec. 17. The book is described as “Book-Club Fiction” with short chapters and discussion questions in the back of the book for book clubs.
Local patrons will have a chance to purchase a signed copy at the Stocking Stuffer Boutique at the Trio Community Center at 111 E Maple Avenue in Mora on Dec. 18 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., or visit rachelnorby.com.
