Author Julie Klassen to visit the Cambridge Library

Join the Cambridge Public Library for a special event with Minnesota author Julie Klassen on Thursday, April 6, from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. She will talk about her latest novel, The Sisters of Sea View. Refreshments will be provided by the Cambridge Friends of the Library.
Arrive early, at 6 p.m., to learn more about the Friends organization, as their annual meeting precedes the author visit. The meeting is open to anyone interested in attending.
This program is funded by Minnesota’s Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund by the East Central Regional Library and co-sponsored by Cambridge Friends of the Library.
