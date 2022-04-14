Baby Café to bring source of comfort, help to area families

The East Central Baby Café will operate through the combined efforts of individuals from different agencies including, from left, Early Childhood and Family Education Coordinator Kim Goodmanson, WIC Program Coordinator Yvonne Sievert, Certified Lactation Specialist Barb Goranson, Isanti County Public Health Nurse Tammy Heinks, Health and Human Services Public Information Officer Cassie Shaker, Health Educator and SHIP Coordinator Michelle Pivec, Public Health Nursing Supervisor Mo Spike, Certified Lactation Specialist Jennifer Kroschel, and WIC Nurtritionist Emily Meister.