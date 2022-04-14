Baby Café to bring source of comfort, help to area families

The birth of a child can often bring a few big surprises to new parents: Babies sleep a lot, but not necessarily when mom and dad want them to; parents can’t always determine what a baby’s cry means; and there are never, never enough diapers on hand.
However, one thing that is unpredictable and may not get discussed with great frequency is breastfeeding — a process that is supposed to come naturally but often doesn’t. Not only do some moms have difficulty producing milk, but many also are startled to learn that breastfeeding can hurt. A lot.
Luckily for families in Isanti County and the surrounding area, support will be available soon. On April 21, the East Central Baby Café will open in the upper-level conference room at the Isanti County Government Center. Parents can drop in any time between 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. to relax, share tips and techniques, and socialize with other parents. One-on-one help from trained breastfeeding health professionals will be available. Babies can also be weighed at the Baby Café, providing additional support for parents as their baby grows.
Although Baby Café is not a new concept, it is unique to Isanti County. According to Yvonne Sievert, program coordinator of Women, Infants, and Children for the county, the idea to create a local Baby Café was hatched about three years ago at an East Central Breast Feeding Coalition.
“Baby Café is new to all of us,” Sievert said. The coalition learned of an opportunity to get coaching from Coffective, a group that works with WIC to help local and state organizations support and improve the lives of families. Sievert and Isanti County Public Health Nurse Tammy Heinks applied to get coaching and to gather enough resources to create the Baby Café.
“I had several different moms that were struggling, and I kept referring them out (of the county) to the Baby Café in Chisago, referring them to the Baby Café at Mercy (Hospital in Coon Rapids),” Heinks said. “That makes no sense. Why can’t we have something here? It can’t be that complicated. So that was another issue to get that ball rolling quicker.”
One of the problems that the team anticipates includes latching, which Heinks called “a huge problem for new moms.” Other issues new mothers face are engorgement, which occurs when the baby isn’t feeding enough and the mother’s breasts swell; and mastitis, inflammation of breast tissue that often includes infection. However, the biggest problem that Heinks sees is associated with mothers having a low milk supply.
“Part of the milk supply (issue) is getting help early and moms learning what they need to do to get off to a good start,” Sievert said. “That makes a big difference weeks and months down the road. We hope Baby Café can help with some of that.”
Barb Goranson, an Allina Health nurse with Partners in Pregnancy at Cambridge Medical Center, said that the café will be solving an even bigger concern new mothers are facing.
“Social isolation in the last several years has been a huge problem for everybody, especially for new moms,” Goranson said. “And the social support idea and coming together with other moms who are struggling makes the journey so much better — to have other people who are going through the same things; to have that support.
“On top of it being a social opportunity to get together, they get real data by weighing their baby, getting some real support in getting a good latch,” Goranson continued. “We’re kind of cheerleaders, and if everybody can feel a little better at the end of the hour than when they came in, then I think we’re doing a public service.”
Sievert said that working in the consortium of providers is what has made the planning of the café successfully come together.
“One of the beautiful things about this project is that we have such awesome collaboration,” Sievert said. Working together to make Baby Café a reality are representatives from Allina Health, Isanti County Public Health, Cambridge-Isanti School District Early Childhood and Family Education. “I think that strengthens what we’re doing.”
“None of us has to be an owner. We get to be a cooperative group,” Goranson added.
The East Central Baby Café is licensed by Baby Café USA, a non-profit 501(c)3 organization. One of the tasks that neeedd to be accomplished was to ensure that café staff was comprised of International Board Certified Lactation Consultants, healthcare professionals that specialize in breastfeeding and lactation. Several health professionals who have made the café come to fruition have become IBCL consultants.
Kim Goodmanson, Early Childhood and Family Education coordinator for the Cambridge-Isanti School District, said that when ECFE building is improved over the summer, the café will be relocated there. She anticipates ECFE being able to refer parents to the Baby Café and vice versa.
Organizers appreciate the support from the public and from Statewide Health Improvement Partnership, part of the Minnesota Department of Health, which provided much of the funding to implement the cafe.
According to Michelle Pivec, SHIP coordinator for Isanti County, SHIP aims to implement healthy eating and active living strategies. Because SHIP is always looking for innovative and evidence-based projects to finance, Baby Café fulfilled those criteria. “Because Baby Café is a healthy eating initiative,” she said, “SHIP said, ‘We can approve the funding.’”
With a plan in place, organizers hope to make the café a spot for celebration, much like the New Orleans Baby Café that was described to them by their mentor in the Baby Café program. Siblings, support persons, and grandparents are invited to join mothers when they attend next Thursday, with hopes that everyone feels welcome.
“This will be a safe, friendly place where moms can come and feel vulnerable and have a support staff that just want them to succeed,” said Mo Spike, Isanti County Public Health nursing supervisor.
“Not judged for anything,” Sievert interjected.
“No, just a safe, warm, inviting place, because it’s scary feeding your baby sometimes,” Spike added. “And if you don’t have supportive people, you don’t succeed.”
