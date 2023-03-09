Back to square one: Isanti County Commissioners reopen administrator search, name Struss interim administrator

After a week of personal deliberation over whether to choose one of the two finalists for the soon-to-be vacant county administrator position or to start the hiring process up all over again, the county commissioners decided to essentially split the difference — offering current County Auditor/Treasurer (and one of the two finalists) Chad Struss the position of interim county administrator and at the same time restarting the search for a permanent administrator, a process which may include the hiring of a search firm.
“Hiring the right administrator is a very important decision for us,” said Commission Vice Chair Alan Duff. “I believe it warrants us to take our time to fully assess this decision.
“I believe Camille Hepula could offer us very strong communication skills, while Chad Struss offers us 16 years of dependable, loyal service to Isanti County,” Duff added. “Personally, I was disappointed one of our finalists pulled out of consideration before our interviews. I believe we owe it to our constituents to further explore additional candidates.”
As such, Duff made the motion to offer the interim position to Struss, and to “direct our assistant administrator to begin identifying viable HR recruiting firms who can bring in additional candidates for our consideration.”
Chair Mike Warring indicated he wasn’t in favor of extending the search, especially via a hired firm. “I felt we spent a lot of time going over all of the information on the candidates,” he said. “And when we got down to our last two, they were by far the best. If we decide to hire a firm, we are going to be spending close to $20,000 with no guarantees.”
Warring added he felt Struss’ 16 years of experience working for the county made him the best person for the job.
Commissioner Bill Berg went through a litany of pluses and minuses for both finalists, ultimately concluding Struss was also his choice for the position.
“I think it would be good for Chad to try the interim (position) and we can work closely with him,” Commissioner Kristi LaRowe said. “In the meantime, I think we really should take the opportunity to see if there’s someone out there that we could consider as well.”
“What more do you need to see in a candidate beyond Chad?” asked Berg. “What is that big thing that maybe we need to find and hope people have all the other things that he brings?”
“You gave a very strong overview of both candidates,” Duff replied. “I would like to see a combination of them (the two finalists). The intent of my motion to place Chad in an interim basis, I think he gives us options going forward to look at other candidates. It doesn’t mean Mr. Struss would be disqualified from getting the permanent position at some point in time. I just don’t think it would hurt for us to continue to explore our options.”
Berg asked if there was money in the budget to hire a search firm. Warring indicated there wasn’t. Duff added that since Struss would be getting promoted, even with the mandatory minimum increase in his salary of at least 4%, there would be a temporary vacancy somewhere along the line of county employees that could make up for the cost of the search firm.
“I’m not happy spending more money,” said Warring, “I think we have the right candidate.”
Ultimately, the commission voted 3-2 to Duff’s motion, with Warring and Berg voting nay. As of press time, it had not been announced if Struss had accepted or rejected the offer of being named interim administrator.
