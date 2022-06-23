Traditional bluegrass band Backup & Push will perform at the Common Ground Concert at 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 30, at North Folk Winery.
The band is comprised of some of Minnesota’s premiere young musicians who came together just prior to the pandemic. The group is inspired by Kenny Baker fiddle tunes, Jim and Jesse vocals, and Ralph Stanley and Earl Scruggs banjo licks. The performers combine this with a “healthy skepticism of guitar breaks” and they take “traditional bluegrass seriously, so you don’t have to.”
North Folk Winery is located at 43150 Blackhawk Road, Harris. Tickets are available online at www.showtix4u.com/event-details/60538.
For more information on this and other upcoming events, visit commongroundumc.org.
