The second of the Isanti Street Dances, held on Saturday, July 16, came to an abrupt end, much to the chagrin of those in attendance.
The event, which featured a performance from the band Sweet Siren, was scheduled to be held from 7 to 11 p.m. Approximately an hour into their performance, however, a light rain began to fall. Because of this, plus the indication of heavier rainfall on the horizon, the band decided to stop their performance and pack up their equipment. As it turned out, the rain never materialized.
According to a Facebook post from the city of Isanti, the decision to stop the performance was up to the band.
“It was disappointing that the band decided to pack up mid-performance. Their contract allows them to have the final say on canceling due to inclement weather,” the post explained. “While nothing ever materialized in Isanti, it was a judgment call on the band’s part that they felt necessary to avoid damage to their equipment.”
Observers reported on social media that alternatives were discussed, such as moving the concert to the bandshell in Bluebird Park, however no consensus could be reached.
After it became apparent that the band would not be retaking the stage, the decision was made to continue with the event, with pre-recorded music DJed by community members.
“We have a great community that decided to make the best of an unfortunate situation,” continued the Facebook post. “Many people chose to stick around and enjoy the rest of the evening spending time with friends and family. Huge shout out to the food trucks that stayed to the end of the night. And thank you to the community members who brought some speakers to play music for everyone.”
According to City Administrator Josi Wood, the contract the city signed with the band indicated they would be paid in full even if they need to cancel due to inclement weather. She added that at this time, there has not been a discussion about adding an additional street dance to make up for this shortened one.
Even without a makeup of this street dance, there is still two opportunities to enjoy good music outdoors in Isanti. On Aug. 13, the Stone Daisy Band will perform downtown. And on Sept. 17, Skitzo Fonik will perform in Bluebird Park. Both performances will be from 7 to 11 p.m. — weather permitting.
