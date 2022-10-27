An event will take place Sunday at the Braham Event Center that will benefit veterans in ways that are largely ignored.
The event taking place at 2 p.m. will benefit GUMI Camp USA. GUMI stands for Glad U Made It and refers to being glad veterans made it home but with the reality that they may need a hand up to integrate back into society. Through the organization, veterans have access to transportation to take them to and from Veterans Administration appointments, shopping excursions, and anyplace else they need to go. It also provides companion dogs and care for the dogs; peer-to-peer support for combat and all veterans; and professional counseling.
The main attraction of the event will be Tim Hadler, founder of the organization and current Pine City resident. He will present his “Hank Williams Revisited” show, which he has performed at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville and brought to Branson, Missouri. The tribute has been running in Branson for more than 20 years.
Sunday’s event will also feature Larry Rose from RFD TV Midwest Country Show; Minnesota regulars Marie Grundberg and Kim Bever; and Minnesota’s fiddler extraordinaire, Catrina Campbell.
Hadler started GUMI Camp USA in May 2015 in Branson.
“Ever since I was knee-high to a grasshopper, I’ve wanted to have a healing retreat for people,” Hadler said. “The year 2015 marked the year that a dream started becoming reality in Missouri.”
In Minnesota, GUMI Camp USA started becoming a reality in April 2021, when the Pine City American Legion Post put up the funds to sponsor the first puppy to be placed with a veteran, according to Hadler. GUMI has since placed nine dogs in Minnesota, transported numerous veterans, helped veterans enroll at the Minneapolis and St. Cloud VAs, held several meetings with veterans, and now with an office in Pine City is beginning a strong foundation to help and assist those veterans in need of services.
Also helping with the organization as an advisory board member is Vietnam veteran Ed Ronning. Hailey Stillings is the dog training assistant for the group, while other volunteers help with office work.
“We couldn’t do anything without our volunteers,” noted Hadler.
One of the veterans who received a companion dog, combat veteran Kyle MacDonald, said, “I’m so rewarded to have Echo given to me from GUMI Camp USA. This dog is a blessing.”
The doors for the event open at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30 at the Braham Event Center, located at 655 8th St SW, Braham. More than 10 entertainers will be featured during the event and the Hank Williams tribute performance. A video of what is offered to veterans through the program will also be shown. A beverage bar will be available for the purchase of drinks, snacks will be available, and a live auction will be held.
The GUMI Camp USA office is located at 247 5th Street SE in Pine City, next to Sprouts, and is open five days a week Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The office is on call 24 hours a day, seven days a week; individuals in need outside of regular hours can call 417-559-3892 anytime. If interested in volunteering to help assist veterans, the same number can be called.
“We really would appreciate you volunteering or contributing financially,” said Hadler. If you would like to donate but are unable to attend the event, please contact GUMI at the above phone number to find out how.
“It’s an amazing feeling to see a person get back on their feet again and see how God works in their lives,” said Hadler. “Sometimes the hardest part for me is just to stay out of the way and let God do what he does.”
