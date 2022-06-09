Berg running for Cambridge council

It has been an honor to represent the constituents of the Cambridge-Isanti School District over the last three-plus years as a member of the school board. This position has afforded me the opportunity to serve on numerous city, regional and state boards, committees and advisory councils. Additionally, in 2019 I was appointed to the city of Cambridge Planning Commission and subsequently promoted as chairman.
This motivated me to learn more about public administration and leadership so I enrolled and completed a Master’s Degree in Public Administration in December, 2021. This experience has strengthened my knowledge and understanding of creating policy, municipal budgets, human resources, ethics and governance. Political leaders have great responsibility, and citizens expect their leaders to make decisions based on experience, intelligence, and emotional balance.
I am excited for an opportunity to put my decade of public safety experience, education, and community dedication to work for the citizens of Cambridge. I am seeking a seat on the Cambridge City Council, and I would appreciate your continued support and vote in the Aug. 9, 2022 Primary and Nov. 8, 2022 General Election.
There are many more exciting things on the horizon for our community and I am dedicated to continuing to make a difference and leave a positive mark.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.