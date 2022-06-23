Berg running for Isanti County District 2

I am Bill Berg and it is an honor to run for County Commissioner for District 2. Isanti County has been home for my wife Cherie and I and our four daughters since 1992. After receiving my master’s degree from Bethel Seminary, I accepted a position as youth pastor at First Baptist in Cambridge and from there started New Hope Community Church in 2004 where I am presently the Senior Pastor.
Since moving to Isanti County, I have always enjoyed serving the community to make it a better place to live and to attract new residents. As a past-President and current member of the Cambridge-Isanti Rotary Club I led the revitalization of the City Park along the Rum River. I initiated and organized into the schools the “Every Meal” program. Every Friday during the school year volunteers place a nutritional bag of food into a child’s backpack in their locker so their family has food for the weekend.
Back in 2000, I assisted in establishing New Pathways, a non-profit which provides resources for families experiencing homelessness and partners with area churches to house families. I have been involved with our area schools in coaching, mock interviews, crisis intervention, speaking on leadership, and when schedule allows, a substitute paraprofessional. I am an active member of our local chamber and have relationship with many area business owners. I serve on the Foundation Board of the Cambridge Medical Center and as a volunteer Sheriff Chaplain.
I look forward to strengthening our county’s infrastructure, personnel, businesses, healthcare needs, education, and community recreation. I am a man of faith, a family man, visionary, entrepreneur, and steady leader and would enjoy the opportunity to serve our residents as County Commissioner.
