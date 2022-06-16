Fans of classic cars, delicious desserts and old-time music are invited to celebrate the start of summer from 1 to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, June at Walker Methodist Levande in Cambridge.
According to Victoria Svoboda, director of sales and marketing at Walker, anyone can enter the classic car show, free of charge. Some of the residents will have classic cars to display, as will some residents’ family members. Trophies will be awarded for first, second, and third place after voting.
On the menu will be fresh berries with pound cake and whipped cream, provided by TB Walker Grill located inside Walker Methodist Levande.
Also on hand will be live entertainment from PolkaSol, made up of musicians Ann Reed, Joan Griffith and Anita Ruth, who usually play guitar, bass, and piano respectively. For certain events, they set their instruments aside and become a trio with two accordions and a violin.
According to COMPAS, the arts organization that schedules and promotes the group, PolkaSOL’s repertoire is comprised of polkas, waltzes and folk music, and includes Scandinavian, Irish and French tunes. More than anything, though, the group loves to sing with its audience and share stories and humor. Svoboda encourages everyone to attend the event, which was first held in 2018 but had to be halted due to COVID in 2020 and 2021.
“Come for some fun, live music, the car show and conversation,” she said.
For more information, contact Victoria at vsvoboda@walkermethodist.org or 763.325.0102. RSVPs are appreciated but not required. Tours of Levande, with a summer move-in deal, will also be available.
