Isanti County Beyond the Yellow Ribbon, an organization dedicated to providing a range of services to area veterans, is planning on bringing a little bit of the bayou to Isanti County on Saturday, April 29 as it is set to host its 6th annual dinner and dance.
Each year, the organizers pick a different theme for the fundraiser, with this year’s being Mardi Gras. As usual, participants are encouraged to dress up in costume, with attendees voting on the best.
The menu for the event will consist of roast beef and gravy, buns, and salad. Deserts, which are donated, will be auctioned off to the highest bidder.
There will also be a silent auction throughout the evening.
Music will be provided by “The Happy Trucker.”
The evening begins with a social hour at 4:30 p.m. at the Armed Forces Reserve Center; 505 Spirit River Drive South. Dinner will be served at 5:30 p.m., with the dance immediately following.
Tickets are $40 in advance and can be purchased at Cambridge Bar and Grill, Junction Bowl in Isanti, and Isanti Natures Way. Tickets are also available at the door for $45.
Beyond the Yellow Ribbon is a non-profit organization that is completely run by volunteers, so 100% of the money raised goes directly to area veterans. The group holds just two fundraisers per year — this dinner and dance in the spring and a golf tournament in the early fall. Besides a portion of the golf tournament going for scholarships for area students, all of the money is used for direct support of veterans. Last year, that amount was $53,000.
According to Susan Morris, the support could be as simple as a $50 gift card to Cub or Kwik Trip given out by Isanti County’s Veterans Services Director to anyone he deems needs a little help. Along those same lines, about 20 families of veterans were given gift cards to Walmart during Christmas.
Morris said some of the services are very specific to the needs of a veteran. Some of the examples she gave were money given to a single parent who recently saw a significant decrease in their income for repairing the veteran’s car and furnace; help with mortgage and insurance payments to a veteran who recently purchased a house but then lost their job; rent payments for a veteran with multiple medical problems; and paying for snow removal to a husband and wife who were both deployed at the same time.
Not all the services are monetary. Volunteers have also driven veterans to the doctor or other appointments, among other donations of their time and/or skills.
For those wishing to make a donation or who would like to find out more about volunteering, go to beyondtheyellowribbonisanti.org or email isanticountybyr@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.