Big Band Extravaganza returns after two-year hiatus

For many over the last two years, music has been a balm to soothe their COVID-weary souls. School-aged musicians, though, may find that it isn’t always enough to listen to music. Musicians need to play, and even better, they need to play in front of a live audience.
Although the Braham Area High School Jazz Band has had a few opportunities to perform for their fans recently, after a two-year pause, the musicians finally get to retake the stage at the Braham Event Center on March 5 for the Big Band Extravaganza. The annual event, which started in 2015, is, according to Jazz Band Director Bryan Johnson, “probably the biggest in terms of audience and people involved.”
The concert starts at 6 p.m. and will feature not only the Braham jazz band but jazz bands from Rush City High School and Onamia High School. At 8 p.m. headline act the LaValle Jazz Cats from the Twin Cities take the stage.
Although billed as a “big band” event, an assortment of songs from several genres will be performed. “We play a wide variety of music including swing, latin, pop, rock, etc.,” Johnson said, adding that he doesn’t have a favorite song on the evening’s program. “We have lots of great music. You’ll have to show up to find your favorite.”
The Braham jazz band presently has 20 students involved, Johnson said, and the group is open to all instrumentalists in grades 7 through 12. It’s a big commitment that involves rehearsing every Monday and Wednesday at 7 a.m.
“We start practicing at the beginning of the school year for events that we will play at during the year,” Johnson said. “Music gets added as the year goes on.”
The group performs throughout the school year including at Homecoming coronation, Christmas in the halls and lunch room at school, Conference Jazz Festival, Valentine’s Dessert Concert, MSHSL Solo/Ensemble Contest, Spring Concert, Braham Appreciation Day, and other events as they come up. But the Extravaganza is the apogee of the band’s musical season, and it is fortunate to be joined by other talented groups.
“We generally reach out to just a few schools as we are limited by the amount of time we have to play,” Johnson said. “We have been lucky that Onamia and Rush City have been able to play with us almost every year since we started this event.”
The Braham Event Center is located at 655 8th Street SW. Concessions will be available for purchase at the concert, and although there is no charge for admission, free-will donations will be taken.
